Turkish troops 'neutralize' 10 more YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish security forces "neutralized" 10 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria , across Turkey's border, authorities said on Saturday.

According to the Turkish National Defense Ministry, the terrorists attempted to attack the area of Operation Peace Spring, a Turkish cross-border anti-terror operation.

It said on Twitter that Turkish soldiers had prevented the attempted attack by YPG/PKK terrorists, neutralizing ten of them.

Turkish authorities use the term " neutralize " to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.