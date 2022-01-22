Erdoğan, Raisi discuss regional issues and bilateral ties over phone

In a Saturday phone call, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi discussed bilateral relations and regional issues.

According to a statement by Turkey's Directorate of Communications, Erdoğan told Raisi that the work continues for the meeting of the High-Level Cooperation Council, which will be held in Tehran as soon as possible, as well as the agreements that can be signed.

Erdoğan also said that Turkey wants to host the next meeting of the 3+3 format for the Caucasus, which comprises three Caucasian states-Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia, alongside three neighboring states-Turkey, Russia and Iran.