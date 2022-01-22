Turkey reports more than 72,000 daily coronavirus cases

Turkey reported over 72,000 coronavirus cases on Saturday.

The Health Ministry recorded 72,856 new cases, 184 deaths, and 89,926 recoveries over the past day. Also, 417,161 virus tests were done in the last 24 hours.

To stem the virus' spread, the country has also administered more than 140.66 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.

More than 57.3 million people have gotten the first jab, while over 52.2 million have received the second dose, the latest ministry data showed. Turkey has also given third booster shots to 24.2 million people.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 5.58 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with nearly 347 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.