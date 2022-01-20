 Contact Us
News World Stampede at church event in Liberian capital kills 29

Stampede at church event in Liberian capital kills 29

A stampede at a Christian prayer gathering in Liberia's capital Monrovia has killed at least 29 people, police said on Thursday, adding that the death toll may rise. The disaster occurred on Wednesday night or during the early hours of Thursday morning, according to media in the West African country.

Reuters WORLD
Published January 20,2022
Subscribe
STAMPEDE AT CHURCH EVENT IN LIBERIAN CAPITAL KILLS 29

A stampede at a church gathering in Liberia's capital Monrovia killed 29 people overnight, the deputy information minister told state radio on Thursday.

The incident occurred during an all-night Christian worship event at New Kru Town, a neighbourhood on the outskirts of the capital, deputy information minister Jalawah Tonpo said. He did not indicate what caused the stampede.

"The doctors said 29 persons died and some are on the critical list," Tonpo said, calling into state radio from a nearby hospital. "This is a sad day for the country."

President George Weah is expected to visit the site on Thursday afternoon, his press office said.