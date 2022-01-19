Blinken calls on Vladimir Putin to choose 'peaceful path' in Ukraine dispute

Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Wednesday on Russian President Vladimir Putin to choose a " peaceful path " as the top US diplomat paid a solidarity visit to Ukraine amid invasion fears.

"I strongly, strongly hope that we can keep this on a diplomatic and peaceful path, but ultimately, that's going to be President Putin's decision," Blinken said at the US embassy, two days before talks with his Russian counterpart in Geneva.

"RUSSIA COULD SEND MORE TROOPS TOWARDS UKRAINE SOON"

Blinken warned that Putin could be preparing to send more forces towards Ukraine after massing tens of thousands of troops.

"We know that there are plans in place to increase that force even more on very short notice, and that gives President Putin the capacity, also on very short notice, to take further aggressive action against Ukraine," Blinken said on a visit to Kyiv.







