18 INVESTIGATED FOR SEXUAL ASSAULT ON NEW YEARS EVE IN MILAN

18 investigated for sexual assault on New Year's Eve in Milan

Published January 12,2022

Police in the Italian city of Milan are investigating 18 suspects for allegedly sexual assault during New Year's Eve celebrations.



All suspects are Italian citizens, a police spokesperson told dpa on Wednesday. The investigation included searches for clothes they wore on the night in question to match with video footage.



The men are accused of sexually harassing and coercing women on New Year's Eve at the famous Piazza del Duomo square, a popular meeting point for big events in front of the city's cathedral.



Among the nine victims are two women from Germany, the police confirmed. One of them told Italian media that she felt hands all over her body. She was in shock after the incidents.



The police did not take any action on the night of the crime.



According to the investigators, they are concentrating on the evaluation of the videos and on witness' statements.



After the incident, a video circulated online allegedly showed the two German women being harassed by a group of people before they could get away.



According to the police, the first evaluation showed that three of the 18 suspects are still minors, and the youngest is 15 years old.

