North Korea fired what could be a ballistic missile, Japan coast guard says

North Korea fired what could be a ballistic missile, Japan's coast guard said on Monday, the second apparent launch in less than a week after leader Kim Jong Un urged the military to make more military advances. It also added that the ballistic missile has fallen to earth.

South Korea's military also confirmed the launch of an "unidentified projectile," without elaborating.

Last week North Korea said it fired a "hypersonic missile" that successfully hit a target on Wednesday.

The test launched by nuclear-armed North Korea underscored leader Kim Jong Un's New Year's vow to bolster the military to counter an unstable international situation amid stalled talks with South Korea and the United States.