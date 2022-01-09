Over 5,100 detained amid unrest in Kazakhstan: Interior Ministry

The total number of people detained in Kazakhstan since the violent protests began last week has risen to 5,135, the country's Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

In a statement, the ministry said more than 1,300 security personnel have been injured while protecting the public order.

Some 300 people were detained while trying to flee the country with large amounts of money and stolen goods, including firearms and mobile phones, it added.

"Currently, the counter-terrorism operation continues in order to maintain security and order in the country," it said.

"Today, the situation has stabilized in all regions of the country. All local government buildings that were previously seized were liberated," the statement added.

On Saturday, the ministry said that citizens of neighboring countries were also among those detained.

The protests against an increase in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices have grown into massive riots across Kazakhstan over the past week.

At least 18 security personnel and 26 protesters lost their lives during the ongoing unrest, the ministry had said on Thursday.

In response, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a state of emergency in the commercial capital Almaty and the oil-rich Mangystau region from where the protests spread to the rest of the country.