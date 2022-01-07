KAZAKHSTANS TOKAYEV ORDERS FORCES TO OPEN FIRE WITHOUT WARNING

 Contact Us
Kazakhstan's Tokayev orders forces to open fire without warning

"I have given orders to the security forces and the army to open fire without warning," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in a televised address on Friday, rejecting international calls for dialogue: "What stupidity! What kind of negotiations can there be with criminals and murderers?"

Published January 07,2022
Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Friday he had ordered security personnel to open fire without warning in event of further disturbances, adding that those who failed to surrender would be "destroyed."

Up to 20,000 "bandits" had attacked the financial capital Almaty and were destroying state property, Tokayev said in a televised address.

He said peacekeeping forces sent from Russia and neighbouring states had arrived at Kazakhstan's request and were in the country on a temporary basis to ensure security.

Tokayev also thanked President Vladimir Putin as well as the leaders of China, Uzbekistan and Turkey for their assistance in quelling the uprising.