Turkish doctors treat Russian patient diagnosed with breast cancer

A Russian woman recovered from breast cancer after getting treatment from Turkish doctors.

After being diagnosed with fourth stage cancer, Nadejda Bulatova decided to seek treatment in Turkey which has a reputation for top-class healthcare.

To remove the tumor, she was told she will have to get her breast removed.

For this, the 52-year-old woman reached out to plastic surgeon Dr. Ömer Özkan of Akdeniz University in Antalya province.

She arrived in Antalya seven months ago and put her trust in Turkish doctors.







Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Bulatova said she was distraught after being diagnosed a year ago, but she did not lose hope.

"I am very happy to come to Turkey. I am grateful to Turkish doctors. I thank them for helping me regain my health. I feel very good," she noted.

Expressing her happiness to return to her country in good health, Bulatova added that her family is waiting for her with great excitement.

Speaking about the surgery, Özkan said: "It was a complicated surgery. We removed the tumor and replaced the breast ... We helped her as much as we could," Özkan said.







Özkan said the reputation of Turkish doctors is growing internationally and health tourism in the country has reached new heights in recent years.

"People come to our country to regain their health by trusting us. It is very important for the image of our country and the economic return," he added.





