Turkish Red Crescent offers helping hand to over 45 million people across world in 2021

The Turkish Red Crescent offered a helping hand to over 45 million people across the world in 2021, according to the head of the charity group.

Speaking at a meeting on annual activities and 2022 targets in Istanbul on Tuesday, Kerem Kınık said the organization reached some 36,500 million people in Turkey and 8,550 million abroad to give succour to those in need.

"We focused on volunteering and worked to encourage it in 2021. The most fundamental area we will focus on in 2022 will be the solidarity with the poor, the unemployed, vulnerable communities, orphans and people in need of protection," he stated.

The humanitarian aid group, he said, is trying to reach every corner of the world as it operated in 51 countries in 2021.

Kinik further stated that they responded to 109 disasters and helped almost 2,500 people affected by them in 2021.

The charity group carried nearly 141 metric tons of humanitarian aid materials to almost 10,500 destinations worldwide this year through its logistics company. They also provided personal protective equipment, hygiene and healthcare materials for nearly 700,000 people.

Also addressing the issue of migration, Kinik reiterated Turkey's support for people who are victimized in the migration routes.

With an effort for a more livable environment, the aid group also planted over 2.71 million saplings in 2021, he added.





