BLINKEN ASSURES UKRAINE OF WASHINGTONS UNWAVERING SUPPORT

News World Blinken assures Ukraine of Washington's 'unwavering support'

Blinken assures Ukraine of Washington's 'unwavering support'

"Secretary Blinken reiterated the United States' unwavering support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s military build-up on Ukraine’s borders," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Price said in a statement.

DPA WORLD Published December 29,2021 Subscribe