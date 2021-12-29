BLINKEN ASSURES UKRAINE OF WASHINGTONS UNWAVERING SUPPORT

NewsWorldBlinken assures Ukraine of Washington's 'unwavering support'
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of Washington's "unwavering support" for Ukraine's independence and territorial integrity in talks on Wednesday, spokesman Ned Price said.
"Secretary Blinken reiterated the United States' unwavering support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity in the face of Russia's military build-up on Ukraine's borders," Price said.
"The two discussed efforts to peacefully resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine and upcoming diplomatic engagements with Russia."