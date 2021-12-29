Russia ‘successfully’ tests new S-550 air defense system - report

Russia has "successfully" tested the S-550 air defense system , local media reported on Wednesday.

The air defense system is capable of "hitting spacecraft, ballistic missile reentry vehicles and hypersonic targets at altitudes of tens of thousands of kilometers," a source close to the Defense Ministry told the state-run TASS news agency.

The first S-550 air defense system has entered combat duty, the source said.

Russia's comprehensive missile and air defense is now comprised of Pantsir systems for low altitudes, the family of S systems from S-350 to S-500 for long-range targets, and S-550 for defense in space, it added.

On Nov. 15, Sergey Chemezov, head of Russia's state tech corporation Rostec, had said that the S-550 will have a longer-range target detection and missile interception capability.