Lewandowski could be a future Polish PM, says ex-Bayern boss Hoeness

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has the personality to become a future prime minister in his native Poland, according to former club president Uli Hoeness.



Hoeness praised Lewandowski as "a person who does a lot of thinking" and as "an intelligent lad" has "a clear view of the world" in Monday's edition of Kicker sports magazine.



"I would even trust Robert to become Prime Minister in Poland if he got into politics," Hoeness said.



Lewandowski was named Personality of the Year 2021 by Kicker which said that "as a goalgetter he is a man of records" and "his presence in public also distinguishes him."



The 33-year-old bettered Gerd Mueller's long-standing season and calendar year records in 2021 to 41 and 43 goals respectively.



Former Bayern coach Hansi Flick, who is now Germany coach and won the Kicker award in 2020, also praised Lewandowski who has been at the club since 2014.



"He has set new standards with his game and goals," Flick said.



"As a little boy I wanted to emulate the best strikers. My idol was Gerd Mueller, I wanted to score goals, decide games, wanted to be what Gerd Mueller was. The Gerd Mueller for the children of today is Robert Lewandowski."

