German court fast-tracks sentencing after violence at Covid protest

A day after clashes broke out during a demonstration against Covid measures in the Bavarian city of Schweinfurt, a German court has found four people guilty of violent behaviour.



In fast-tracked proceedings following the injury of eight police officers and several demonstrators at a rally on Sunday evening, the Schweinfurt district court imposed fines and suspended sentences on all four defendants on Monday.



One woman was handed a six-month suspended sentence for resisting arrest and for assaulting law enforcement officers, the court said.



The court also imposed suspended sentences of 12 and 8 months on two men for resistance, assault and battery or attempted assault.



A fourth defendant was handed a 1,600-euro (1,800-dollar) fine for resisting arrest and insulting officers.



