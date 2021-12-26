Twin tremors strike off Greek island of Crete

A 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the Greek island of Crete on Sunday, the Athens Observatory said in a statement, with no damage yet reported.

The quake, which had a depth of 10 kilometres, struck at 1859 GMT with an epicentre in the sea 45 kilometres (28 miles) south of the island of Kasos near Crete, the Observatory said.

In the same area another quake, of 5.2 magnitude, struck at 1515 GMT at a depth of 9 kilometres, again with no damage reported.

A strong 5.8 magnitude quake killed one person, injured nearly a dozen others, and damaged hundreds of buildings on Crete on September 27.

Greece is located on a number of fault lines, and is sporadically hit by earthquakes.

Last October, a magnitude 7.0 quake hit in the Aegean Sea between the Greek island of Samos and the city of İzmir in western Turkey.