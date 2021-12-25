News World Arrested members of Pussy Riot go on hunger strike to protest contact ban in Russia prison

Arrested members of Pussy Riot go on hunger strike to protest contact ban in Russia prison

Maria Alyokhina and Lyusya Shtein are demanding that they be placed in one cell and allowed to communicate with each other, the independent news website Meduza and the civil rights portal Ovd-Info reported.

DPA WORLD Published December 25,2021 Subscribe