Trabzonspor held to goalless draw by visitors Medipol Başakşehir

Turkey 's Spor Toto Super Lig leaders Trabzonspor drew with Medipol Başakşehir 0-0 in an exciting Saturday match to end the league's first half with 46 points.

Home team Trabzonspor midfielder Dorukhan Toköz's long-range effort in the 20th minute hit the crossbar.

In the 31st minute at Medical Park Stadium, Trabzonspor's Danish forward Andreas Cornelius chipped the ball over Başakşehir goalkeeper Muhammed Şengezer but he hit the crossbar then the ball went out.

Four minutes later, Başakşehir's Bosnian winger Edin Visca took a freekick but Trabzonspor goalie Uğurcan Çakır parried it.

In the 89th minute, Visca took a corner kick to find Stefano Okaka. Italian forward's header that hit a Trabzonspor player was saved by Çakır.

In the 91st minute of the match, Trabzonspor forward Fode Koita's shot in the Başakşehir area went outside.

The match ended 0-0.

Third-place Başakşehir have 33 points as the Istanbul club are now 13 points behind the leaders.

Now in the second spot with 36 points, Ittifak Holding Konyaspor will face Beşiktaş at home on Monday as the Super Lig will reach midway.