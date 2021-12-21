122 irregular migrants held in Turkey

At least 122 irregular migrants were held in two operations in Turkey on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, Turkish Coast Guard teams found 100 irregular migrants on a fishing boat off the Köyceğiz district in the southwestern province of Muğla, according to security sources.

A suspected human smuggler was arrested, said the sources, who requested anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

In the southeastern Gaziantep province, 22 irregular migrants were held and five suspected smugglers arrested in an operation in the Oguzeli district, the sources added.

Turkey has been a key transit point for irregular migrants who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

It already hosts over 4 million refugees, more than any country in the world, and has enhanced security measures on its borders to humanely prevent a fresh influx of migrants.