Israel to start giving fourth Covid vaccine dose to those over 60

An Israeli government advisory panel on Tuesday recommended that people over the age of 60 and medical personnel receive a fourth shot of a coronavirus vaccine.



Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said the government would heed the experts' advice and urged everyone eligible to get another jab.



"This is wonderful news that will assist us in getting through the Omicron wave that is engulfing the world," he said in a statement.



"I call on everyone who meets the criteria that the members of the committee have set: Go and get vaccinated. Take responsibility for the health and livelihoods of us all. The vaccines save lives."



Despite getting an early start compared to much of the world, only 59 per cent of the 9.4 million Israelis are considered fully vaccinated, meaning they have received three doses or are still within six months of their second dose. Thirty-two per cent have never received a jab at all, according to the Health Ministry.



Israel put a fourth wave of Covid-19 cases behind it in November. But recently the number of infections has been rising again and the country is bracing for a surge of Omicron-fuelled cases.



About 200 Israelis have already been confirmed infected with the Omicron variant. In addition, there are several hundred suspected cases.



