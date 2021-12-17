German Greens ask China to release Zhang Zhan, who reported on Wuhan

German Green human rights politicians have called on China to immediately release citizen journalist Zhang Zhan.



The 38-year-old had been sentenced to four years in prison for critical reports on the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan.



There was great concern about her situation, which was life-threatening, said an open letter - obtained by dpa - sent on Friday by Boris Mijatovic, a member of the Bundestag, also on behalf of other Green politicians, to the Chinese ambassador in Germany.



"With her short videos on people's experiences in the lockdown, she provided an important insight into the pandemic response," the politicians note.



In late 2020, Zhang Zhan was sentenced to four years in prison for her reporting, they said. "The trial took place without respect for the rule of law and largely in camera."



The Greens point to the detainee's hunger strike and the possibility that, according to her family, she will not survive the winter.



"We hereby join the call of the European Union, the United Nations, numerous other governments and international organizations such as Reporters Without Borders in reiterating our demand that Zhang Zhan be given immediate medical attention and released without delay."