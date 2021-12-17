News World EU: Only 'weeks left' for U.S. and Iran to reach nuclear deal

"We don't have months, we rather have weeks to have an agreement," Enrique Mora said at the end of the latest round of negotiations in Vienna. Mora coordinates the indirect talks between Iran and the United States, with Germany, France, Britain, Russia and China taking part.

DPA WORLD Published December 17,2021