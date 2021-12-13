Turkish Foreign Minister to visit UAE

Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Monday that FM Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will be visiting UAE in the next couple of days.

"Minister will be visiting United Arab Emirates (UAE) between December 13-15 2021, as part of an invitation from Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan", the statement said.

During meetings that will be realized with several UAE authorities, bilateral relations will be thoroughly discussed, as well as addressing the regional and international issues.

It is also expected that Çavuşoğlu will meet with Turkish businessmen in Dubai and visit the Turkish pavilion in Expo 2020 exhibition.