Timelapse video in 8K warns about the light pollution

In 2015, the London Royal Society had warned that light pollution turned into a public health problem, affecting not just the lives and efficiency of the people, but also making them ill at the same time.

Because, according to an investigation, the artificial lights turned on in the nighttime can interrupt our natural circadian rhythm.

The real problem here is that the people are not aware of how serious this kind of contamination can be. In fact, it is generally ignored, considered to be less dangerous compared to the atmospheric one.

This is why photographer and cinematographer Asif Islam resorted to his art to warn people about this situation. For this reason, he created an impressive timelapse in 8K that showcases how light pollution affects the observation of the sky in the nighttime. Asif Islam's successful short film, The Art of Night, was shared more than a year ago, and it can also be found on YouTube.

The record compares the night views of several places for which Islam utilized the DarkSiteFinder map that exhibits the visibility of stars in different areas of the planet.

The video is an impressive night journey that goes from Los Angeles to the Great Basin desert in Nevada. In this journey, we can acknowledge how we as human beings lost the capacity to appreciate the beautiful scenery that is given to us above our heads.

The artist also calls people to reflection and contemplation, as he explains that appreciating the stars "reinstates our ego and makes us more humble and reflective". For this reason, the main goal here is that we as humans should go back to our roots and connect with the views offered to us when it gets dark.