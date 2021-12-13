Special UN rights council session expected on Ethiopia this week

The United Nations Human Rights Council is expected to host a special session on the civil war in Ethiopia this week, following an urgent request from the European Union.

"In light of the aggravating situation, we believe the international community has a moral obligation to try to prevent further atrocities and ensure accountability and justice for victims and survivors," EU ambassador in Geneva Lotte Knudsen said in a statement, insisting that "the Human Rights Council has to stand up to its responsibilities."