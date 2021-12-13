Myanmar junta blocks humanitarian aids for millions of refugees: HRW

Myanmar's military junta is blocking desperately needed humanitarian aid from reaching millions of displaced people and refugees at risk across the country, Human Rights Watch (HRW) has charged.



According to a Human Rights Watch report issued on Monday, the junta and its security forces have imposed new travel restrictions on humanitarian workers, blocked access roads and aid convoys, destroyed non-military supplies, attacked aid workers, and shut down telecommunications services in recent months.



"The generals are callously denying life saving assistance to people affected by conflict since the military takeover, seemingly as a form of punishment," said Shayna Bauchner, an Asia researcher with Human Rights Watch.



The military in the South-East Asian country staged a coup on February 1 and ousted the civilian head of government, Aung San Suu Kyi.



Since then, Myanmar has been plunged into chaos and violence. The Myanmar military has been launching brutal attacks and raids on protesters and civilians across the country to stop the anti-coup activities.



HRW said the coup has displaced over 284,000 people, with an estimated 22,000 refugees fleeing to India and Thailand.



According to rights group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners which documents the killings and human rights violations, at least 1,300 people have been killed, and more than 10,000 people have been arrested since the coup.



