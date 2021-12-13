Fenerbahçe paired with Slavia Prague in playoff round of Europa Conference League

Turkey's Fenerbahçe paired with Slavia Prague on Monday in the playoff round of the UEFA Europa Conference League .

The Yellow Canaries will play the first leg game against the Czech team at Istanbul's Ulker Stadium on Feb. 17, while the second leg will be held at Sinobo Stadium on Feb. 22.

Separately, the issue of a Group G match between Tottenham Hotspur and Rennes that was first postponed from Dec. 9 due to COVID-19 cases in the English team and then cancelled on Dec. 11 due to failure to agree on a date will go to UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body for resolution.

PLAYOFF ROUND DRAWS:

Olympique Marseille-Qarabaq FK

PSV-Maccabi Tel-Aviv

Fenerbahçe-Slavia Prague

Midtjylland-PAOK

Leicester City-Randers

Celtic-Bodo/Glimt

Sparta Pargue-Partizan

Rapid Wien-Tottenham