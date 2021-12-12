Thousands demonstrate in Barcelona against coronavirus restrictions

Several thousand people took part in one of the rather rare demonstrations against coronavirus restrictions in the Catalan tourist metropolis of Barcelona.



On Saturday evening, the 3,000 or so participants were mainly against the obligation in Catalonia to show a coronavirus pass when entering nightclubs, dance clubs, restaurants or fitness clubs, the Europa Press news agency reported.



"Coronavirus pass = Totalitarian State" and "Respect for our decision" not to be vaccinated could be seen written on banners carried by protesters.



Many did not wear masks despite the lack of a security clearance, as seen on television. Some also broke down the doors of cafes and insulted their customers, Europa Press reported. The police did not intervene.



For opponents of vaccination, the coronavirus pass is an expensive and cumbersome hurdle. Those who are not immunized must be able to show a negative coronavirus test from a registered institution.



A PCR test may not be older than 72 hours and a rapid test not older than 48 hours. PCR tests cost between 70 and 100 euros (80-113 dollars) in Spain, a rapid test at least 25 euros. There are also relatively few authorized test centres.



The number of vaccination opponents in Spain is relatively small. So far, more than 91 per cent of all citizens over the age of 12 have been fully vaccinated.



Although the coronavirus figures are also rising in Spain, they are nowhere near as severe as in Germany, for example, and the situation in hospitals is far less dramatic.