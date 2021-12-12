GERMANYS BAERBOCK SAYS NORD STREAM 2 CANNOT BE APPROVED AT PRESENT

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline cannot be approved at present because it does not meet the requirements of European energy law.



The new German centre-left government settled in the coalition agreement that European energy law apply to energy projects "and that means that, as things stand, this pipeline cannot be approved because it does not meet the requirements of European energy law and the safety issues are still unresolved," Baerbock told broadcasters ZDF on Sunday evening.



In addition, the United States and the previous German government had discussed "that in the event of further escalations, this pipeline could no longer be connected to the grid," she said alluding to the tense situation at the border between Russia and Ukraine.



The Nord Stream 2 pipeline was completed weeks ago, but is not yet operational.



The German Federal Network Agency has until the beginning of January to decide on an operating permit for the pipes, through which up to 55 billion cubic metres of natural gas are to be delivered from Russia to Germany annually.



Baerbock had spoken out against Nord Stream 2 during the campaign before the September's Bundestag elections. The new German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, has not yet taken a clear position on the issue.



