Turkish gendarmerie neutralized 63 terrorists and confiscated a huge quantity of weaponry, ammunition, and narcotics in operations across the country last month, an official statement said on Thursday.

The terrorists' affiliation was not specified in the Gendarmerie General Command post on Twitter, but the PKK terrorist group has been active in the region.

Turkish authorities use the word " neutralize " to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

According to the gendarmerie, 74 weapons, 13, 371 rounds of ammunition, and 2.8 tons of explosives were seized during the month of November.

As part of anti-smuggling and organized crime efforts, the gendarmerie arrested 1,946 suspects during 1,357 operations across the country, it said, adding that 100 of them were remanded in custody.

Over 5 tons of cannabis, 460 kilograms of skunk, 530 kilograms of heroin, and 1.5 kilograms of cocaine were also seized in these operations.







