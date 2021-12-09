Zelenskiy, Biden discuss formats for resolving Donbass conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed with U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday possible formats for resolving the conflict in eastern Ukraine in a call that lasted 1-1/2 hours, Zelenskiy said in a tweet.

Zelenskiy and Biden spoke as Russia kept up a barrage of hostile rhetoric towards Ukraine and compared the crisis there to the most dangerous moment of the Cold War as Russia waited for Biden to invite it to possible talks with NATO countries.

"The President of the United States informed me of the content of his negotiations with Putin," Zelenskiy said. "We also discussed possible formats for resolving the conflict in Donbas and touched upon the course of internal reforms in Ukraine," he said, referring to eastern Ukraine.







