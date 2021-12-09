Putin thanks Merkel for 'fruitful cooperation'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday thanked former German chancellor Angela Merkel for "multiyear fruitful cooperation," a Kremlin statement said.

In a phone call, the Russian president also praised Merkel's contribution to the development of bilateral relations, the statement said.

"In turn, Angela Merkel, expressing gratitude to the president of Russia for the joint work, wished success in establishing a dialogue with the new head of the German government, Olaf Scholz," it added.

Putin said Merkel will be always welcome if she decides to visit Russia.