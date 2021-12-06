Prominent epidemiologist named as new German health minister

A prominent epidemiologist and frequent guest on talk shows discussing the coronavirus pandemic is to be the next federal German health minister, the largest party in the forthcoming new coalition announced on Monday.



Karl Lauterbach, a member of parliament for the Social Democrats (SPD), has in recent months gained a high profile as an expert on the pandemic and made a name for himself through appeals for restrictions to be obeyed.



Last week, he expressed dismay at crowds of 50,000 attending football matches. "No game should have more than 5,000 spectators," he said after a Rhineland derby between Cologne and Borussia Moenchengladbach was viewed by a full stadium.



Ahead of the announcement, Lauterbach received support from Markus Soeder, premier of the important state of Bavaria and, as head of the Christian Social Union (CSU), on the opposite side of the political fence.



Soeder, who has also taken a strong line on pandemic restrictions and called for mandatory vaccination, said a health minister was needed who was on top of the portfolio.



"I believe Mr Lauterbach can certainly do that," he said during a popular talk show, saying that he would welcome the epidemiologist's appointment.



The SPD, and the pro-business FDP have approved a coalition deal hammered out since the September elections. The Greens, the remaining party to pass their verdict, are set to announce their decision later on Monday.



