Turkish president arrives in Qatar

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in Qatar for a two-day working visit on Monday.

Erdoğan, who leads a high-level delegation, was received at Hammad International Airport by Qatari Finance Minister Ali bin Ahmed al-Kuwari, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavusoğlu and Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Turkish intelligence chief Hakan Fidan, and other officials.

Speaking to reporters at Atatürk Airport in Istanbul before his departure, Erdoğan said that he is heading to Qatar to participate in the seventh meeting of the Supreme Strategic Committee between the two countries at the invitation of Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Relations between Turkey and Qatar will continue to develop in a "much more productive way," the Turkish president said.