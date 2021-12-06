Clashes, protests in France as far-right Zemmour holds campaign event

Supporters of French presidential candidate Eric Zemmour clashed with protesters on Sunday at a campaign event held by the far-right politician in the outskirts of Paris.



Television footage showed opponents thronging outside the event venue, in Villepinte in the capitals's north-eastern suburbs, as police officers kept the rival sides apart.



More than 10,000 people had gathered inside the exhibition hall to see Zemmour, who announced the name of his new movement, Reconquête (Recapture).



Zemmour told the audience that France was facing ruin and that the very existence of the French was under threat. He called for a "fight bigger than us" for the nation's salvation.



SOS Racisme, an anti-racist organization, reported that its members had been attacked during a protest stunt held within the venue, adding that some of them were injured.



Footage showed tumultuous scenes as punches and chairs were thrown and the protesters were shoved towards the exit. One participant was seen with blood smeared on her head outside the building afterwards.



Meanwhile, around 2,200 people demonstrated peacefully against Zemmour in central Paris.



Zemmour has repeatedly been convicted of making racist statements.