Attack on Southern Cyprus mosque ‘will not go unanswered,’ says Turkish president

The arson attempt last week on a mosque on the Greek side of the long-divided Cyprus island "will not go unanswered," the Turkish president said on Monday.

Those engaging in such sabotage attempts on places of worship "will pay a heavy price," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told reporters at Ataturk Airport in Istanbul before departing for a two-day official visit to Qatar.

"We are also investigating who were behind this attack," he said.

Turkey on Sunday condemned the Dec. 2 attempted arson attack on the Grand Mosque in Larnaca, on the Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus.

President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar also blasted the attempt to set the mosque on fire.

No casualty were reported, with police arresting at least one suspect, according to a statement by the Religious Affairs Presidency of Northern Cyprus.