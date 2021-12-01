Facing COVID passport mandate, more Swedes get microchip implants

Following Sweden's announcement that the coronavirus vaccine passport requirement will be put into practice, the number of people who got microchips inserted under their skin rose, according to local media.

Swedish daily Aftonbladet reported on Sunday that a rise was recorded in the number of people who had microchips inserted in their hands following Sweden's announcement that a vaccination passport will be required at all events with over 100 participants as of Dec. 1.

Citing a resident, Hannes Sjoblad, the daily reported that he had a microchip with his vaccination passport inserted to his left hand.

Sjoblad noted that all his information about COVID-19 is reflected on his mobile phone when he takes his mobile phone in his left hand, adding that this is a new trend that has become popular among Swedes.

Another resident, Olle Helkimo, said he also had a chip inserted in his left hand, making him feel healthier.

According to digital cultures researcher Moa Petersen, around 6,000 people in Sweden have so far had a chip inserted in their hands.

Petersen stressed that those with microchip implants have stopped carrying vaccine passports, keys, ID cards, and even train tickets with them, thanks to radio frequency identification technology, a wireless system comprising tags and readers.

In 2017, the country's state-owned railway company announced that it started accepting microchip tickets with the rising number of people who had microchips implants.