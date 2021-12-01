Turkey replaces Treasury, Finance Minister Lütfi Elvan with Nurettin Nebati

Turkey has replaced Treasury and Finance Minister Lütfi Elvan with Nureddin Nebati, according to a decision published Thursday in the Official Gazette.

The 57-year-old Nebati has been serving as the deputy treasury and finance minister.

He has a bachelor's degree in public administration and a master's degree in social sciences from Istanbul University as well as a doctoral degree in political science and public administration from Turkey's Kocaeli University.

The Official Gazette said Elvan had requested for an exemption from his chair.