 Contact Us
News Turkey Turkey replaces Treasury, Finance Minister Lütfi Elvan with Nurettin Nebati

Turkey replaces Treasury, Finance Minister Lütfi Elvan with Nurettin Nebati

Anadolu Agency TURKEY
Published December 02,2021
Subscribe
TURKEY REPLACES TREASURY, FINANCE MINISTER LÜTFI ELVAN WITH NURETTIN NEBATI

Turkey has replaced Treasury and Finance Minister Lütfi Elvan with Nureddin Nebati, according to a decision published Thursday in the Official Gazette.

The 57-year-old Nebati has been serving as the deputy treasury and finance minister.

He has a bachelor's degree in public administration and a master's degree in social sciences from Istanbul University as well as a doctoral degree in political science and public administration from Turkey's Kocaeli University.

The Official Gazette said Elvan had requested for an exemption from his chair.