Turkish defense firm STM to exhibit locally-developed naval platforms and UAV systems at Bogota fair

Turkish defense firm STM will exhibit its military naval platforms and tactical mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems at Expodefensa 2021 fair being held in Colombia next week.

"Under the leadership of our parent institution, the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), we will be attending Expodefensa 2021 to share our experience in projects in which we are proud to have participated as a trusted solution partner of various world navies, including Pakistan and Ukraine," STM said in a statement.

The firm said it will introduce its tactical mini UAV product family, which includes Alpagu, Kargu and Togan, to South America, along with its MiLGEM Ada Class Corvette and the I-Class Frigate-Turkey's first national frigate project.

The company's CF3500 Frigate, which it has designed in the form of a MiLGEM boat for the Colombian Navy, will also be on display.

"The systems that continue to be used successfully in the field by Turkish Navy are brought overseas as quality, affordable and modern engineering solutions," it said.