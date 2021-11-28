Louis Vuitton menswear designer Virgil Abloh dies at 41

Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh has died from complications following a two-year battle with cancer, the LVMH group announced on Sunday evening.



The chairman of the French luxury goods group, Bernard Arnault, said: "We are all shocked by this terrible news. Virgil was not only a genius designer – a visionary – he was also a man with a beautiful soul and a great wisdom."



The 41-year-old American had been battling a very rare and aggressive cancer for more than two years, according to the designer's Instagram account.



Abloh, who was also known as a DJ and founded his own streetwear brand, Off-White, had been creative director of the men's line at Louis Vuitton since March 2018. As recently as July, LVMH announced that Abloh would be taking on an expanded role within the company.