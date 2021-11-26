Erdoğan vows determined struggle to put an end to domestic violence against women

 Contact Us
"Violence against women is a global human rights problem," Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in social media post to mark International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. The Turkish leader also announced that the AK Party government will continue to fight abuse, harassment, discrimination, and violence against women.

Published November 26,2021
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan vowed a resolute struggle Thursday to end violence against women.

Violence against women is a global human rights problem, Erdoğan said on Twitter for International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

He stressed his government will continue to fight abuse, harassment, discrimination, and violence against women.

Reiterating that his government always stood for women, Erdoğan vowed to eliminate violence against women by strengthening moral and human values.