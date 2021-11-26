Erdoğan vows determined struggle to put an end to domestic violence against women

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan vowed a resolute struggle Thursday to end violence against women .

Violence against women is a global human rights problem, Erdoğan said on Twitter for International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women .

He stressed his government will continue to fight abuse, harassment, discrimination, and violence against women .

Reiterating that his government always stood for women, Erdoğan vowed to eliminate violence against women by strengthening moral and human values.





