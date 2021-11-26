Protests continue in Baghdad against election results

Protests against the results of the Oct. 10 general elections in Iraq continued Friday in Baghdad.

Hundreds of demonstrators affiliated with the Fatah coalition, an alliance of the multiparty Hashd al-Shaabi, a pro-Iranian former paramilitary force, tried to enter the Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign missions.

Demonstrators who met resistance from police shouted slogans against Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

According to election results, a bloc led by Shia leader Moqtada al-Sadr emerged as one of the biggest winners and secured 73 seats in the 329-member parliament.

Pro-Iranian factions, meanwhile, saw their seats decrease from 47 in the 2018 elections to about 20.