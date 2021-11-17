Man dies in tornado as severe storms hit Sicily again

Sicily has again been hit by severe weather, with another death recorded as a result.



A man was caught in a tornado and died on Wednesday morning in the municipality of Modica in the south of the Italian Mediterranean island, the fire brigade announced on Twitter.



An initial investigation showed that the man went outside because he feared damage to his house from the storm, the ANSA news agency reported. However, he was then fully caught by the tornado and killed.



As has been the case several times in recent weeks, storms with heavy rain and gales are again sweeping across Sicily.



Since Tuesday, tornadoes have repeatedly formed off the coasts of the island, causing fear among residents on land. Numerous Sicilians posted videos of them on the internet.



In addition, heavy hailstorms and flooding were reported. At the end of October, three people died in severe flooding near Catania in eastern Sicily.



