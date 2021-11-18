 Contact Us

Mass grave from Spanish Civil War unearthed in Toledo

The bodies of seven men killed during the Spanish Civil War have been discovered in an unmarked grave in the village of Recas, Toledo this week.

Published 18.11.2021
