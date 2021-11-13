Wanted Daesh terrorist arrested while trying to sneak into Turkey

A wanted Daesh/ISIS terrorist was among two people arrested while attempting to sneak into Turkey from Syria , the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

The Daesh/ISIS terrorist was "wanted with a red notice," the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkey's wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.



