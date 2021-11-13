THOUSANDS IN ITALY DEMONSTRATE AGAINST GOVERNMENTS COVID POLICIES

Thousands of people have taken to city streets across Italy against the government's coronavirus containment policies.



According to the Ansa news agency, around 4,000 people gathered at the Arco della Pace peace arch in the northern metropolis of Milan on Saturday.



Robert Kennedy Jr, the nephew of former US president John F Kennedy, who is known as an opponent of vaccination, spoke at the event.



Among other things, demonstrators reject the so-called green pass which allows those vaccinated, recovered from an infection or tested access to certain events and venues. Some also oppose Covid-19 vaccinations entirely.



Strict rules were applied at the rally in Milan. The Interior Ministry ruled during the week that demonstrations must stay in one place or only follow certain routes.



Previously, Saturday rallies ran through historic centres, disrupting business activities. In some cases, there were clashes with the police.



In Rome, about 400 people came to the field of the ancient Circus Maximus, according to authorities.



In the northern city of Turin, numerous people marched through the city chanting "Liberta" (Freedom) and "La gente come noi non molla mai" (People like us never give up).



