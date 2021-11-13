France and Belgium qualify for 2022 World Cup finals

Holders France qualified for the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar by crushing Kazakhstan 8-0 on Saturday thanks to four goals from Kylian Mbappe, while Belgium also booked their ticket.

Didier Deschamps' side outclassed the Kazakhs at the Parc des Princes in Paris to top Group D with Karim Benzema also scoring twice and Adrien Rabiot and Antoine Griezmann on the scoresheet as well.

Benzema told M6 television: "We got the goals, we didn't concede any and we played some good football."

Belgium, who were beaten by France in the semi-finals of the 2018 tournament, made sure of their spot in Qatar by beating Estonia 3-1 in Brussels to top Group E.

Christian Benteke opened the Belgians' account before Yannick Carrasco and Thorgan Hazard completed the job. Estonia's consolation goal came from Erik Sorga.