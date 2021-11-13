Brazil has 267 COVID deaths in 24 hours, toll average dropping

Brazil has had 14,598 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 267 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Friday.

The South American country has now registered 21,939,196 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 610,491, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest.