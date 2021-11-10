Joe Biden signs bill calling for more sanctions and pressure on Nicaragua

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed into law a bill calling for more sanctions and other punitive measures against the government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega , who extended his grip on power in an election that Washington has denounced as a sham, the White House said.

The arrests of dozens of opposition politicians, including presidential hopefuls, all but guaranteed Ortega, a former Marxist guerrilla, would win a fourth consecutive term in Sunday's election, tightening his grip on the Central American nation while facing increasing international isolation.







