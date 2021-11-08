European Union condemns human rights violations by Myanmar military

The European Union condemned on Monday the human rights violations against civilians committed by the Myanmar military and called for the immediate end of hostilities.

In a statement issued on the first anniversary of the Myanmar elections that resulted later in a military coup, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the overthrow of the civilian government elected by the democratic will of Burmese people was a "blatant violation of the will of the people, with disastrous humanitarian, social, economic and human rights consequences."

"The European Union condemns in the strongest terms the attacks by the Myanmar military on civilians and villages in Chin State, including the use of torture, sexual violence, arbitrary detention and the destruction of private property and religious sites," he stressed, referring to the recent military buildup in the northwestern part of the country.

He demanded an immediate end of hostilities and "justice and accountability" for the perpetrators of the "blatant violations of human rights and international law."

Borrell warned the military authorities to ensure safe access for international organizations to deliver humanitarian aid for the internally displaced people. He also vowed that the bloc would keep on providing assistance for Myanmar.

He also noted that the bloc welcomed the appointment of Noeleen Heyzer as the UN special envoy for Myanmar.

On Feb. 1, Myanmar's military junta seized power after allegations of fraud in the Nov. 8, 2020 general elections and political tension in the country.

The army arrested leaders and officials of the ruling National League for Democracy party, including de facto leader and State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, and declared a one-year state of emergency.

Last week, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at least 37,000 people, including women and children, had been displaced due to the recent escalation of conflict in the northwest of Myanmar.

According to the civil rights group the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, more than 1,100 people have been killed and over 9,000 demonstrators have been arrested due to the military's brutal crackdown on mass protests and rebellions against their rule.